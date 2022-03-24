BTS' J-Hope contracts COVID-19

Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Popular Korean band BTS' J-Hope has tested positive for COVID-19.

Billboard obtained the official statement shared by BigHit Music agency that confirmed the K-pop star's diagnosis with the virus.

"J-Hope had a sore throat, so he visited the hospital on the 23rd (Wednesday) and had a PCR test. J-Hope has completed the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and currently has no symptoms other than a sore throat, and is self-isolating and receiving treatment at home," the agency confirmed in the official statement.



They also shared that except for J-Hope, other BTS members currently do not have any special symptoms.

"J-Hope will join the scheduled schedule next month after the completion of home treatment. We will do our best to support J-Hope so that he can recover his health as soon as possible, considering the health and safety of the artist as our top priority. In addition, we will faithfully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the quarantine authorities. thank you," they concluded the statement.

Earlier BTS' members Suga, RM and Jin had also contracted COVID-19. (ANI)

