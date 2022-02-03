BTS' Jimin shares health update after appendicitis surgery, COVID-19 diagnosis

Washington [US], February 3 (ANI): BTS' Jimin gave his fans a reassuring health update as he was recently hospitalised after suffering from abdominal pain and a mild sore throat.

According to Billboard, Jimin underwent surgery for acute appendicitis on January 31, at which point it was revealed that he'd also tested positive for COVID-19.

"Sorry for making you worry," the star's update, which was translated from Korean to English by a fan on Twitter, read. "However, I think I'll be able to get discharged soon! I'm recovering well and I'm making sure to take care and eat all three meals. Please just wait a little bit. I'll recover quickly and go."





Jimin is believed to be the fourth member of BTS to contract coronavirus, following reports in December that RM, Jin and Suga tested positive.

Earlier this month, Big Hit issued two statements via Weverse announcing that the trio was no longer in quarantine.

"We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, Jan. 4," the January 4 statement read.

The statement added, "RM and Jin who had been receiving treatment from home for the past 10 days from Saturday, December 25, are now able to return to their daily activities. Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine. Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery." (ANI)

