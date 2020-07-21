BTS, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay to headline virtual iHeartRadio Music Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): The 10th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Festival will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic with performers such as Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, BTS, Usher, among others headlining the show.

According to Variety, the virtual music festival will be available for online streaming on the iHeartRadio stations or the CW app on cwtv.com.

The show will be taped from the stages in Los Angeles and Nashville and will air on September 27 and 28. American radio personality Ryan Seacrest will be hosting the show.

Other performers who will be a part of the show are Keith Urban with Khalid, Migos, Thomas Rhett, and Usher. (ANI)

