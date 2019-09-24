Representative image
BTS' RM donates USD 80,000 to help impaired students

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:37 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): RM, member of the famous South Korean boy band BTS recently donated USD 80,000 to help students with impaired hearing, and his gesture is winning hearts on the Internet.
According to E! News, last week, the leader of the Bangtan Boys, Kim Namjoon made a generous donation in celebration of his birthday, with the funds going to the Seoul Samsung School to help this group of students receiving music education.
"RM made the donation, expressing his will to help students with hearing difficulties enjoy music through various means," a school official said, according to Yonhap, reported E! News.
The Seoul Samsung School is a specialised education institute for hearing-impaired students, and currently has 120 students enrolled, ranging from kindergarten through high school.
This is not the first time that a member of BTS has shown his kindness towards people-- their philanthropic efforts are well-known to the world.
Besides this, the band of seven members have officially ended their period of rest and are currently overseas for an as yet unconfirmed schedule. (ANI)

