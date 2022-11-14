BTS RM to release solo album 'Indigo' next month

Seoul [South Korea], November 14 (ANI/Global Economic): BTS member RM will release his first full-length solo album "Indigo" on December 2, his agency Big Hit Music said Friday.



The agency introduced "Indigo" is an album like a diary that contains RM's thoughts and worries. RM said on his SNS that he has been preparing for the album since early 2019.

With the single, RM will become the third member to debut as a solo artist after J-Hope and Jin. RM has previously shown his own musical ability by releasing mixtapes, including "RM" and "MONO." (ANI/Global Economic)

