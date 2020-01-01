BTS rocks Times Square with New Year's eve performance

New York [USA], Jan 1 (ANI): South Korean K-Pop boy-band BTS stole the show at 'Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve' event in front of a million-strong crowd at the Times Square.

Host Ryan Secret already believed that half of the spectators at the New Year Eve's event would be K-Pop fans and the crowd's response confirmed his predictions.

K-pop fanatics came in hoards to cheer for the music group which has Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, Jungkook, J Hope, and V Kim Tae-Hyung as its members.

BTS was all over the billboards at Times Square and die-hard fans turned up beforehand with signs boards and light sticks in their hands to witness the band's rehearsal in the early afternoon, reported Variety.

Looking sharp while dressed up in black and white, the boy band started off with the song "Make It Right" then finished the performance with a bang, singing their hit 'Boy With Luv."

Each of the five members stole every opportunity to showcase themselves separately with smooth choreography moves, where Jimin stole everyone's heart when he pulled his jacket over his head, something like a hoodie.

The k-pop group shared the stage with stars by the likes of Post Malone, country singer Sam Hunt, and Lauren Patten. (ANI)

