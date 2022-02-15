BTS' V tests COVID-19 positive

Washington [US], February 15 (ANI): BTS' V is the latest member of the group to test positive for COVID-19.

As per Billboard, five out of the seven members of the group recently tested positive.

The news about the 26-year-old singer born Kim Taehyung was confirmed by label Big Hit Music, which revealed that V visited a hospital on Tuesday morning after experiencing a mild sore throat, with a PCR test confirming that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



"V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities," read the statement posted to Weverse.

"There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests."

Fellow BTS members RM, Jin and Suga tested positive for COVID and recovered in December.

Recently, Jimin was discharged from the hospital on February 5 after being hospitalized on January 30 with abdominal pain and a mild sore throat. He underwent surgery for acute appendicitis on January 31. At that time, it was revealed that he'd also tested positive for COVID-19. On February 2, Jimin checked in with fans to tell them he was "recovering well."

Big Hit's statement also noted that "the company places the artists' health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities." (ANI)

