BTS will drop second English-language single 'Butter' in May

Washington [US], April 27 (ANI): If you couldn't get enough of 'Dynamite', get ready for 'Butter'! South Korean boy band BTS recently announced that their second English-language single titled 'Butter' is set to release on May 21, this year.

As per Variety, details about the song are scarce. The announcement regarding the single simply read, "21st century Pop Icons BTS will release their new single "Butter" at 0 AM EDT on May 21."

The announcement added, "'Butter' is a dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS. This song is the second English single following 'Dynamite' released in August last year."

Although no announcement has been made, it seems likely that an album or EP from the group is likely to follow.

In an interview with Variety for a cover story last fall, the band's RM spoke of the responsibility the group feels toward their fans.



"We do of course feel a considerable sense of responsibility. We understand the impact and influence that we have -- it's an impact that goes across regions and borders, because the things that young people feel and experience in Korea is not exactly the same but is probably similar to what young people feel and experience in the U.S. In full understanding of that, we are always careful of what we say and what we do. This informs our campaign with UNICEF and other charity efforts," he said.

"But at the same time, we want to make sure that this does not impact our creative activities -- that we are not so consumed by this overwhelming sense of responsibility that it affects our creative process. Striking this balance is very important to us. So far, I think we are doing this balancing act quite well," he added.

Most recently, BTS became the first Korean pop group to be nominated at the Grammy Awards for best pop duo/group performance.

Making history and breaking records is nothing new for boy band which includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

They are the first K-pop group to debut at the top of Billboard's Hot 100. They hold the Guinness World Records for most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours ('Dynamite' hit 101 million views).

BTS recently dropped the new song 'Film Out,' a collaboration with J-pop band Back Number that appears as the ending theme in the new Japanese film 'Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation Team'.

The track will be included on the septet's next Japanese-language album, 'BTS, The Best', which is scheduled for release on June 16. (ANI)

