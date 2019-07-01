Calum Scott performed at Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner second wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], July 01 (ANI): Calum Scott performed at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second wedding which took place in France.

Celebrating their love all over again, Jonas and Turner tied the wedding knot in a second ceremony, in France, on Saturday.

The nuptials were attended by 'Britain's Got Talent' alum who also performed for the happy couple. Scott performed one of his popular songs 'You Are The Reason'.

Revealing the news to the fans, Scott posted a selfie from the ceremony and wrote, "This weekend I had the honour of singing 'You Are The Reason' at the wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie and it was magical. Thank you both for allowing me to be part of such an incredibly special day. You are perfect for each other."

In May, the couple surprised the world when, after their stunning appearance at the Billboard Music Awards in May, the two got hitched in Vegas. (ANI)

