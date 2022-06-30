Calvin Harris' upcoming album to feature Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): Scottish DJ, record producer and singer Calvin Harris has named nearly 20 mostly marquee artists as collaborators on his new album 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2', set for August 5 release.

According to Variety, artists from Justin Timberlake to Pusha T to Halsey to Snoop Dogg have collaborated with Harris for this follow-up to his critically acclaimed 'Vol. 1' from 2017.

The Scottish producer uploaded a minute-long teaser video on his social media, complete with a view of crashing waves and funky guitar riffs, to announce the collaborations.

These also included Pharrell, Busta Rhymes, Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey, Charlie Puth, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi LeRay, Latto, Swae Lee and Jorja Smith.



Harris previously teased the upcoming album with Dua Lipa and Young Thug's mutual participation in its first single 'Potion', which was released in May.

Around the same time, he tweeted the second volume would be "the maddest album I've ever put together by a lonnnggg way."

The first volume of 'Funk Wav Bounces' included A-list hits like the Frank Ocean and Migos-featuring 'Slide', 'Rollin' with Future and Khalid and 'Feels' with Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean.

News of the collection comes just as some of the world's biggest artists have released their very own dance music tracks.

Just weeks ago, Drake surprise-dropped his new album, 'Honestly, Nevermind', and ushered in a renewed wave of interest in house music. That was then followed up by Beyonce, who also surprise-dropped her new house-inspired single, 'Break My Soul', as per Variety. (ANI)

