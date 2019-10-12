Camila Cabello (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Camila Cabello (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Camila Cabello drops 'Easy', says its about the kind of love that makes you love yourself

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 01:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): A week after releasing the breakup song 'Cry For Me', Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello on Friday dropped yet another track, 'Easy', from her upcoming album 'Romance'.
Praising the carefree side of a happy relationship, Cabello has expressed the wish of finding someone who loves her and every part of her in the latest track.
The singer described the song to be about the "kind of love that makes you love yourself more".
Sharing the melody on Instagram, the 'Havana' songstress wrote, "I wrote this song about the kind of love that makes you love yourself more, I think before you open up to someone you always feel scared that once they see all the stuff you don't like about yourself, all the things you're insecure about, that they won't like you anymore."
Earlier, Cabello had admitted that she had grown a lot "as a songwriter" while talking about her upcoming collection.
"It's a million times better than my first album," Variety had quoted the singer as saying.
Cabello and her 'Senorita' co-singer Shawn Mendes have been in the news lately sparking relationship rumours.
Speaking about what love means to her, the 22-year-old said, "Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles."
"I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in the present moment," she added.
Prior to 'Easy' and 'Cry For Me', Cabello had dropped 'Shameless' and 'Liar' from 'Romance'. (ANI)

