Camila Cabello drops tracks 'Shameless', 'Liar' from next project 'Romance'

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello on Thursday dropped her two latest singles 'Shameless' and 'Liar' from her project, Romance.

Prior to the release of the songs, Cabello teased her fans with some cryptic posts on social media where she hinted that her upcoming music would be inspired by love.

The 'Shameless' music video features her in a Catholic confession booth where she expresses her passion for someone through the hard-hitting lyrics. With her powerful and melodious voice, Cabello is heard maintaining the perfect balance with the beats.

Meanwhile, the second song 'Liar' is more of a foot-tapping track with groovy music where the crooner is promising herself not to "loose control" around someone.

Prior to them, Cabello released a song 'South of the Border' with Ed Sheeran, 'Find U Again' with Mark Ronson and 'Senorita' with Shawn Mendes which not only featured the duo's steamy chemistry but sparked rumours of their relationship.

The pair even gave a beautiful rendition of their hit 'Senorita' at the MTV Video Music Awards where they teased several kisses.

Meanwhile, Mendes earlier hinted at being in a relationship during an onstage Q&A. (ANI)