Camila Cabello fangirls over Shawn Mendes during concert

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello was the life of the party at singer Shawn Mendes' concert over the weekend.

The 'Havana' singer was spotted dancing the night away at her rumoured boyfriend's show in Miami on Sunday, reported E! News.

Footage posted on social media shows Cabello and her family including her mother, father and sister, enjoying the concert from a suite at the American Airlines Arena. Cabello, who relocated to the Florida city with her family when she was about five, looked stunning in a white jumpsuit for the concert.

After Cabello was spotted in the crowd, fans went wild for the singer, taking photos and videos of her and her family. The 22-year-old star happily took photos with the fans, including a young girl celebrating her birthday.

"How do you top off an epic 5th Birthday and 1st Concert EVER!!!! Well by @camila_cabello taking a picture with you - that's how!!!" Instagram user @Mishpelaez wrote alongside a photo of her daughter and Cabello.

"She's sooooooo amazing and sweet!!!! Thanks @miccosukee.resort.gaming for always taking care of us!!!! We are having an #EPIC night," the user added.

The social media user also told E! News that Cabello was "very nice" and was just having a good time with her family during the concert.

Cabello could also be seen enjoying the show in videos posted by various Twitter users. The songstress and her family even did the wave with the crowd while Mendes was singing onstage!

Cabello and Mendes, who showed off their undeniable chemistry in their 'Senorita' music video in late June, have been sparking romance rumours since her split from Matthew Hussey. The singers sparked relationship speculation over the Fourth of July holiday when they were spotted holding hands.

Since that time, Cabello has been seen at a number of Mendes' concerts, showing her support for her rumoured beau.

"Neither of them want to be away from each other. She has the opportunity to be there with him and she's taking it," a source recently told E! News.

"The timing wasn't right before but it is right right now. They are going for it without holding back. This step in their relationship is exciting for them both. They haven't wanted to be apart at all. It's 24/7 and all out at this point," the insider continued.

Although all the signs have pointed out that the two singers are more than friends, Mendes suggested otherwise in a video posted to Twitter by Pop Crave on July 6. In a video taken during a Q and A session with Mendes in Los Angeles, a fan asked him, "Are you dating Camila?" In response, he just shook his head. (ANI)

