Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Image courtesy: Instagram
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Image courtesy: Instagram

Camila Cabello fangirls over Shawn Mendes during concert

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:42 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello was the life of the party at singer Shawn Mendes' concert over the weekend.
The 'Havana' singer was spotted dancing the night away at her rumoured boyfriend's show in Miami on Sunday, reported E! News.
Footage posted on social media shows Cabello and her family including her mother, father and sister, enjoying the concert from a suite at the American Airlines Arena. Cabello, who relocated to the Florida city with her family when she was about five, looked stunning in a white jumpsuit for the concert.
After Cabello was spotted in the crowd, fans went wild for the singer, taking photos and videos of her and her family. The 22-year-old star happily took photos with the fans, including a young girl celebrating her birthday.
"How do you top off an epic 5th Birthday and 1st Concert EVER!!!! Well by @camila_cabello taking a picture with you - that's how!!!" Instagram user @Mishpelaez wrote alongside a photo of her daughter and Cabello.
"She's sooooooo amazing and sweet!!!! Thanks @miccosukee.resort.gaming for always taking care of us!!!! We are having an #EPIC night," the user added.
The social media user also told E! News that Cabello was "very nice" and was just having a good time with her family during the concert.
Cabello could also be seen enjoying the show in videos posted by various Twitter users. The songstress and her family even did the wave with the crowd while Mendes was singing onstage!
Cabello and Mendes, who showed off their undeniable chemistry in their 'Senorita' music video in late June, have been sparking romance rumours since her split from Matthew Hussey. The singers sparked relationship speculation over the Fourth of July holiday when they were spotted holding hands.
Since that time, Cabello has been seen at a number of Mendes' concerts, showing her support for her rumoured beau.
"Neither of them want to be away from each other. She has the opportunity to be there with him and she's taking it," a source recently told E! News.
"The timing wasn't right before but it is right right now. They are going for it without holding back. This step in their relationship is exciting for them both. They haven't wanted to be apart at all. It's 24/7 and all out at this point," the insider continued.
Although all the signs have pointed out that the two singers are more than friends, Mendes suggested otherwise in a video posted to Twitter by Pop Crave on July 6. In a video taken during a Q and A session with Mendes in Los Angeles, a fan asked him, "Are you dating Camila?" In response, he just shook his head. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:12 IST

Hungarian artist accuses 'Judgementall Hai Kya' makers of plagiarism

New Delhi (India) July 30 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Judgementall Hai Kya' has been stealing the limelight ever since its inception. The film opened to good reviews but looks like the controversies are yet to leave the film's side.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:27 IST

Late actor Gabe Khouth's family raising funds for his funeral

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Family of 'Once Upon a Time' actor Gabe Khouth who died of a cardiac arrest last week, is urging people to come together and generate funds for the late actor's funeral.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:01 IST

Michelle Obama's advice on motherhood left Meghan Markle 'speechless'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was left "speechless" when the former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama offered her this piece of advice!

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:56 IST

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman open up about 'Big Little Lies'...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Was there more drama behind the scenes of the insanely popular HBO series 'Big Little Lies' than there was on screen? Well, according to the show's star Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman there was "no controversy."

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:13 IST

Other things were on for Meghan Markle while she awaited baby Archie!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): A new mother and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who added another achievement to her resume of being a guest editor to British Vogue's September issue, opened up about working on projects while she was awaiting the birth of the young royal, Archie.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:45 IST

Get ready to live your 'Friends' fantasies, memories!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): If you are a '90s kid that already feels old enough in a world taken over by Gen Z and now get ready to feel completely ancient! September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. Luckily, instead of mou

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:24 IST

Cameron Diaz wasn't the first choice for 'The Mask'!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Jim Carrey starrer 'The Mask' marked the debut film of actor Cameron Diaz but it turned out that she wasn't the first choice for the film!

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:16 IST

Jason Momoa to produce, star in Netflix film 'Sweet Girl'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): 'Aquaman' actor Jason Momoa has found his next outing as he is all set to star in Netflix's upcoming revenge feature 'Sweet Girl'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 08:57 IST

Paul Walter Hauser being eyed to join Emma Stone in 'Cruella'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Actor Paul Walter Hauser is being eyed to come onboard Emma Stone starrer Disney's 'Cruella'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 08:53 IST

Meghan Markle had this specific request for British Vogue's cover!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Meghan Markle recently added turning an editor to her list of many accomplishments after serving as the very first guest editor of British Vogue's September issue.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 08:32 IST

Abigail Breslin to play Matt Damon's daughter in 'Stillwater'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): American actor Abigail Breslin is all set to join Matt Damon for an upcoming film 'Stillwater' with Tom McCarthy in the director's chair.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 22:34 IST

La La Anthony praises estranged husband Carmelo

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): TV star and author La La Anthony is sticking up for her basketball player husband Carmelo Anthony's skills on the court.

Read More
iocl