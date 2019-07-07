Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Camila Cabello is a total fan girl for Shawn Mendes

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 11:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Amidst potential relationship rumours, singer-songwriter Camila Cabello showered some love on Shawn Mendes as she attended his concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Posting a video on her Instagram story from inside the stadium, Cabello wrote, "@shawnmendes you couldn't be more amazing. Wow [red heart emoji,'" and "You're unreal. @shawnmendes."

The show comes after rumours and the release of their new duet and music video 'Senorita'.
However, Cabello did not perform with Mendes at the show on Friday.
Mendes is scheduled to perform another show at Staples on Saturday.
Cabello and Mendes were photographed on a night out, hand-in-hand. The pair was also spotted chatting on a balcony.
Also, they were seen together at a Fourth of July party.
However, neither Cabello nor Mendes has spoken about the romance rumours, following Cabello and Matthew Hussey's break-up.
The singers had first collaborated in 2015 on their duet "I Know What You Did Last Summer." (ANI)

