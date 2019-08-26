Singer Camila Cabello
Singer Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello lovingly watches Shawn Mendes perform at Brooklyn Concert

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:35 IST

Washington D.C. [US], Aug 26 (ANI): Singer Camila Cabello was spotted with a look of complete adoration while she was watching Shawn Mendes perform at his Brooklyn Concert in New York.
Romance rumours have been following the pair for long now but the speculation soared after Mendes and Cabello released their song 'Senorita' with a steamy music video on June 20. It was the pair's second duet after 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' which was released in 2015, reported weekly magazine 'People'.
The pair was spotted repeatedly packing on the PDA following the release of their new duet.
According to TMZ, the duo was spotted kissing over a coffee in San Francisco. They were also seen kissing and spending quality time on various occasions.
The pair will be performing together at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday from Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center.
Both are nominated in several categories for their duet song 'Senorita, including best collaboration, best art direction, best choreography, best cinematography, and song of the summer.
The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, will air on Monday, August 26. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:52 IST

Now Akshay, Kiara starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' to be released on May 22, 2020

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): The release of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' has been preponed. The film will now hit theatres on May 22 next year on the occasion of Eid.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:39 IST

Shah Rukh Khan extends anniversary wishes to his onscreen 'Daddy...

New Delhi (India), Aug 26 (ANI): As Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary on Monday, Bollywood's megastar Shah Rukh Khan wished his onscreen 'Daddy cool' in the most adorable way.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:15 IST

'Bald' Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' teaser out!

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The first teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie 'Bala' was released on Monday where the actor will be seen playing the role of a bald man.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:34 IST

Amy Jackson soon-to-be mother of a baby boy

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Model-actor Amy Jackson, who revealed her pregnancy in March, has now announced that she is going to be blessed with a baby boy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:40 IST

Prabhas, Shraddha look alluring in 'Baby Won't You Tell Me' from 'Saaho'

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The new soothing song "Baby Won't You Tell Me" from the upcoming film 'Saaho' featuring ravishing actor Prabhas and the glamourous Shraddha Kapoor was released today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:38 IST

Get ready to live your 'Avengers' fantasies with this...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): If you ever wanted to visit the Marvel universe, your dream is going to come true, as soon as next year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:35 IST

Kristen Bell's kids 'know everything' about 'Frozen 2'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Actress Kristen Bell who is playing Anna in upcoming musical fantasy 'Frozen 2,' revealed that her kids already know everything about the film which is slated to hit theatres on November 22.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:29 IST

Aamir Khan backs PM Modi's move to ban single-use plastic

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Superstar Aamir Khan on Monday expended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastic in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:03 IST

Ariana Grande returns to Manchester for Pride Festival after 2017 bombing

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): American singer Ariana Grande returned to Manchester recently to perform at the Pride Festival after the 2017 bombing at her concert.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:57 IST

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos get Emotional as they send...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Finally, it was the time for actress Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to send their daughter, Lola Grace Consuelos, off to college.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:56 IST

Opera singer Jose Placido Domingo performs first time after...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Spanish opera singer Jose Placido Domingo performed for the first time since allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour surfaced against the singer in mid-August.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:42 IST

Varun Dhawan accuses this actor of copying colour of his outfit

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Bollywood powerhouse Varun Dhawan, who is prepping for his next outing 'Coolie No. 1', also featuring Sara Ali Khan, accused his co-star of copying the colour of his outfit.

Read More
iocl