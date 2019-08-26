Camila Cabello lovingly watches Shawn Mendes perform at Brooklyn Concert

Washington D.C. [US], Aug 26 (ANI): Singer Camila Cabello was spotted with a look of complete adoration while she was watching Shawn Mendes perform at his Brooklyn Concert in New York.

Romance rumours have been following the pair for long now but the speculation soared after Mendes and Cabello released their song 'Senorita' with a steamy music video on June 20. It was the pair's second duet after 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' which was released in 2015, reported weekly magazine 'People'.

The pair was spotted repeatedly packing on the PDA following the release of their new duet.

According to TMZ, the duo was spotted kissing over a coffee in San Francisco. They were also seen kissing and spending quality time on various occasions.

The pair will be performing together at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday from Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center.

Both are nominated in several categories for their duet song 'Senorita, including best collaboration, best art direction, best choreography, best cinematography, and song of the summer.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, will air on Monday, August 26. (ANI)

