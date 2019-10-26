Camila Cabello on cloud nine after meeting favourite characters from Game of Thrones

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): It was a dream come true for singer Camila Cabello who met two of her favourite characters from the HBO hit series 'Game of Thrones.'

The 22-year-old singer, who appeared on 'The Graham Norton Show' this week, had a fangirl moment when she got to sit on the same couch along with Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa.

"So the moment I've been waiting for is about to happen. I'm going to meet Khal Drogo and Khaleesi," she shared on her Instagram Stories.

"I will not call them by their real names because you know, Game of Thrones isn't a real thing," she wrote.

As soon as the 'Senorita' singer saw her favourite stars in front of her, she could barely control herself.

"My queen!" Camila shouted when first laying her eyes on Emilia. "I'm sorry. I would just like to say I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan in the entire world. Literally, there's a reason why I'm the only red wine on this table and it's because I'm just freaking out to meet you guys." She continued, "I'm such a fan of everybody here but I really went through a Game of Thrones [binge]. Literally, finished all eight seasons in a month this year."

And yes, even Emilia couldn't help but say that was "impressive."

"It's going to take me about the whole time of this interview to recover from this," the singer shared. "I've never fangirled so hard in my life." LOL!

And to further flaunt her love for the hit series, Camila was asked on Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on the finale episode.

"My theory is that Drogon is going to take you to know who and is going to revive her with a special dragon power," she teased. (ANI)