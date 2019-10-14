Camila Cabello (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Camila Cabello (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Camila Cabello pays tribute to queen of pop Madonna

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:14 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Singer Camila Cabello recently paid tributes to pop queen Madonna while performing on 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time.
For her first song, Cabello performed her new pop single 'Cry for Me,' dressed in a Marie Antoinette-inspired costume, similar to the one singer Madonna wore for her famous performance of 'Vogue' at the 1990 MTV Video Music Awards, reported E! News website.
Like the Queen of Pop, Cabello was accompanied by a large number of male and female backup dancers dressed in similar 18th-century French ensembles.
Sixty-one-year-old Madonna, who herself drew inspiration from the film 'Dangerous Liaisons' for her VMAs performance, was not too far from the venue where Cabello performed. Cabello's performance took place at SNL's Studio 8H home at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan while Madonna rocked the stage at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn as part of her Madame X tour.
The 'Senorita' singer later let her hair down and changed into a slinky white silk gown to perform her ballad 'Easy.'
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour hosted the show. After the live taping, he headed to the SNL after-party with British singer Lily Allen and his dad. (ANI)

