Camila Cabello request fans to stop posting mean comments

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): After her recent breakup from boyfriend Matthew Hussey, Camila Cabello made a desperate plea to her fans on Instagram.

The American singer decided to address her fans on Social media and confront them about their "hateful" behaviour.

"To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things," she wrote.

Stating that their mean-spirited tweets are causing her pain, the 'Havana' singer tweeted, "You doing that really hurts me, and it's so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain. There's a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn't all reflect the values I talk about."

Asking her fans to show some compassion and respec,t she asked them to delete all the distasteful comments.

"Please be kind and compassionate and sensitive and respectful. I know you love me, but anyone that's doing that is really not even respecting the sacred things in my life. The people I love and care about is one of them. I would really appreciate it if you would delete any mean comments you've sent, and please be kind by leaving it alone," she concluded.

Hussey and Cabello decided to part ways after dating for more than a year, People reported. According to the reports, the two first met on the set of 'Today' in February 2018 and instantly hit it off.

While Cabello did not name anybody in her series of tweets, her fans on twitter are speculating that it might be about all the recent mean comments on Matthew's social media.

The two are yet to officially confirm their breakup. (ANI)

