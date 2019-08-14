Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and more to perform at 2019 MTV VMAs

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): The latest batch of celebrities to perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards has been announced and with a trunk of talent on deck, it's surely going to be an epic night!

Taking the stage by fire at the award ceremony, which will air live globally from the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, will be a number of artists across genres, reported People.

MTV announced that artists including Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalia, and Shawn Mendes are to perform for the evening, and the show will be hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

MTV previously revealed that Taylor Swift, who has received 10 nominations across various categories including video of the year, the song of the year and best pop video, would also be performing at the ceremony.

It will be the Swift's first major televised performance following the release of her highly anticipated album, 'Lover', which will come out on August 23. The 29-year-old singer last appeared on the VMA stage back in 2015, performing her hit song 'Bad Blood', who took home the coveted video of the year trophy then, too.

Swift is tied with singer Ariana Grande for the most of the nominations this year, although the '7 Rings' singer may be missing from the award ceremony.

She hinted on Twitter last month that her Sweetener world tour schedule may prevent her from attending the VMAs. Grande is scheduled to be in Paris the day before and after the awards night.

Earlier this week, MTV also announced that rapper Missy Elliott will be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year.

It is the award ceremony's highest honour and one that has gone to a group of iconic musical stars since it was created in 1984 like Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, U2, Pink, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Kanye West, The Rolling Stones, Janet Jackson, Madonna, David Bowie, and last year, Jennifer Lopez. (ANI)

