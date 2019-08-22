Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at 2019 VMAs

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will now be seen heating up the stage with their romance at the VMA.

The pop singers, who were spotted quite a few times packing on the PDA over the last few weeks, will be performing together for the first time since their relationship bloomed at MTV's 2019 Video Music Awards on Aug 26 as confirmed by People.

Both will be impressing audiences with chart-topping, hit single 'Senorita'. And if their performance is anything like the actual song's video, fans could see some tempting dance moves on stage.

'Senorita' recently excelled and made history when it broke Spotify's record for the biggest debut from a male/female duet.

Cabello and Mendes are also expected to receive several awards throughout the night for their work on the hit song, including Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography, and Song of the Summer.

Other than his five nominations Mendes is also listed for Artist of the Year.

The duo's joint performance will come after a steamy summer, during which they didn't hide their affections for each other. (ANI)

