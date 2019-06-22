Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello, Shwan Mendes get candid about collaborating in 'Senorita'

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 14:48 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): As they teamed up for their latest steamy track 'Senorita', Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes opened up about working together and how the song came into being.
E! News cited V magazine's digital issue featuring the two and sharing a lot of inside details!
Cabella shared the time it took to complete the song and said, "The song is actually like eight months in the making."
On which Mendes spoke out, "It took me 10 months to convince Camila to sing this with me."
"This is true. My fans are just absolutely gonna hate me now," Cabello replied.
She added, "They're like, 'She's so stupid.' Honestly, it just takes the right time for things to happen, I feel. You know?"
The two also disclosed that they have earlier tried to team up for other songs. Cabello said, "We wanted to do a song called, 'I Know What You Did Last Winter' and 'I Know What We Did Last Fall.'"
"[Our managers] were like, 'No,' and we were like, 'What?!' We almost fired them. We were like, 'What do you mean? How's that not a good idea?'," Cabello added.
'Senorita' marks the second collaboration of the two after their last track together 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' which released in 2015.
Mendes shared that this song kept him anticipated and said, "I think this is probably the most anticipation I've ever had to release a song. Besides 'I Know What You Did Last Summer.'"
The duo's latest song dropped on Friday.
Meanwhile, Mendes is currently headlining his first arena tour for his third album, reported People. While, Cabello has teased work on a follow-up to her solo debut 'Camila', and will also feature in Ed Sheeran's album 'No. 6 Collaborations Project' for a song with Cardi B. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:35 IST

Badshah feels he is the ultimate 'Fashionista'

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Singer-rapper Badshah who will soon be seen making his acting debut in Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Khandaani Shafakhana', called himself the ultimate fashion icon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:02 IST

Russell Crowe reveals roles he missed in his career

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe, who has done films like 'Gladiator' and 'The Insider', revealed that he could have been more famous if he had signed the roles in two very successful franchises.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:02 IST

'I'm picking films that appeal to my heart': Rani Mukerji

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Rani Mukerji, who made her comeback with 'Hichki' last year, which garnered immense appreciation from the critics and audience around the globe, revealed that she is handpicking films that not only strike a social conversation but also set the box office on fire.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 20:43 IST

Mick Jagger gives memorable performance post heart surgery

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): The lead singer of 'Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger on Saturday gave a breathtaking performance after recovering from heart surgery.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 19:33 IST

Anurag Kashyap says 'Gangs of Wasseypur' ruined his life as film...

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): As the popular film 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' clocked seven years today Anurag Kashyap, who helmed the film, said his life was ruined exactly seven years back.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 19:12 IST

Neena Gupta shares throwback photos of alumni from NSD

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Taking a stroll down memory lane actor Neena Gupta on Saturday shared the throwback photos of alumni from the National School of Drama (NSD) days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 18:46 IST

Holi sequence in ' Raanjhanaa ' was shot in freezing cold: Swara Bhasker

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Fans surely can't forget the high energy Holi sequence filled with madness in Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Raanjhanaa.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 17:33 IST

Anupam Kher gives sneak peak into his autobiography

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): While fans are awaiting the release of 'One Day,' veteran actor Anupam Kher announced the release of his autobiography on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 16:26 IST

'Friends' actor Lauren Tom recalls being 'booed' by audience

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): Guest actors on 'Friends' revealed that they never got the same adulation enjoyed by the main characters of the much-loved sitcom and some of them were even booed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 16:25 IST

Cardi B indicted with new felony charges over 2018 club fight

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): Cardi B has been indicted on 14 charges, including two felonies for a strip club feud that occurred last year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 16:25 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan reunites with Aamir Khan for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to reunite with her '3 Idiots' co-star Aamir Khan for the upcoming flick 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 16:20 IST

Catch glimpse of Emraan Hashmi's intense avatar in 'Chehre'

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Emraan Hashmi shared his first look from the upcoming thriller 'Chehre' where he will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor also wrapped up shooting for his part of the film.

Read More
iocl