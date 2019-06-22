Camila Cabello, Shwan Mendes get candid about collaborating in 'Senorita'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): As they teamed up for their latest steamy track 'Senorita', Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes opened up about working together and how the song came into being.

E! News cited V magazine's digital issue featuring the two and sharing a lot of inside details!

Cabella shared the time it took to complete the song and said, "The song is actually like eight months in the making."

On which Mendes spoke out, "It took me 10 months to convince Camila to sing this with me."

"This is true. My fans are just absolutely gonna hate me now," Cabello replied.

She added, "They're like, 'She's so stupid.' Honestly, it just takes the right time for things to happen, I feel. You know?"

The two also disclosed that they have earlier tried to team up for other songs. Cabello said, "We wanted to do a song called, 'I Know What You Did Last Winter' and 'I Know What We Did Last Fall.'"

"[Our managers] were like, 'No,' and we were like, 'What?!' We almost fired them. We were like, 'What do you mean? How's that not a good idea?'," Cabello added.

'Senorita' marks the second collaboration of the two after their last track together 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' which released in 2015.

Mendes shared that this song kept him anticipated and said, "I think this is probably the most anticipation I've ever had to release a song. Besides 'I Know What You Did Last Summer.'"

The duo's latest song dropped on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mendes is currently headlining his first arena tour for his third album, reported People. While, Cabello has teased work on a follow-up to her solo debut 'Camila', and will also feature in Ed Sheeran's album 'No. 6 Collaborations Project' for a song with Cardi B. (ANI)

