Camila Cabello speaks about her struggle with anxiety

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): We all suffer from anxiety and stars are no stranger to it. Opening up about how she overcame anxiety, singer-songwriter, Camila Cabello, shared an inspiring post.

The 'Havana' singer discussed her struggle with anxiety and how terrified she used to be of singing in public and even in front of her parents.

"I never ever sang in front of my parents or friends and would get flustered when they would ask me to, I sang in my room when my parents left for Walmart and cried when one day I saw them filming me through the crack of the door," she wrote in a two-part post on Instagram.

The 22-year-old actor also mentioned that she would even get "teary eyed when people sang happy birthday to me" as all the attention made her feel "overwhelmed."



"I was generally incredibly nervous and socially anxious when I was little; and people always have this look of disbelief when I tell them that," she added.

This post comes after an interviewer prompted the singer to speak about her journey.

"I feel like my whole life there's been two Camilas in me," she explained, describing herself as feeling stuck between the two.

"There's little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong," she wrote. "Then there's other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life."

Cabello went on to share that while "little me hasn't left," she no longer "lets her boss me around so much."

Cabello added that she hopes that being so candid she can inspire others to realize that they are also capable of realising their aspirations.

Wishing her fans love, she added, "The essence of me is the same, but I've changed so much as a person. You choose who you're going to be. Force yourself to do what you're afraid of, always - and go after what you want and who you want to be, because you're worth that. You're worth the fight. It's the most worthwhile one there is." (ANI)

