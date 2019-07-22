Singer Camila Cabello
Singer Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello speaks about her struggle with anxiety

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:09 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): We all suffer from anxiety and stars are no stranger to it. Opening up about how she overcame anxiety, singer-songwriter, Camila Cabello, shared an inspiring post.
The 'Havana' singer discussed her struggle with anxiety and how terrified she used to be of singing in public and even in front of her parents.
"I never ever sang in front of my parents or friends and would get flustered when they would ask me to, I sang in my room when my parents left for Walmart and cried when one day I saw them filming me through the crack of the door," she wrote in a two-part post on Instagram.
The 22-year-old actor also mentioned that she would even get "teary eyed when people sang happy birthday to me" as all the attention made her feel "overwhelmed."

"I was generally incredibly nervous and socially anxious when I was little; and people always have this look of disbelief when I tell them that," she added.
This post comes after an interviewer prompted the singer to speak about her journey.
"I feel like my whole life there's been two Camilas in me," she explained, describing herself as feeling stuck between the two.
"There's little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong," she wrote. "Then there's other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life."
Cabello went on to share that while "little me hasn't left," she no longer "lets her boss me around so much."
Cabello added that she hopes that being so candid she can inspire others to realize that they are also capable of realising their aspirations.
Wishing her fans love, she added, "The essence of me is the same, but I've changed so much as a person. You choose who you're going to be. Force yourself to do what you're afraid of, always - and go after what you want and who you want to be, because you're worth that. You're worth the fight. It's the most worthwhile one there is." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:40 IST

Cast of 'Sacred Games' goes retro-glam ahead of premiere in August

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): As fans eagerly await the second season of 'Sacred Games', Netflix on Monday presented the entire cast for the first time in an all-new retro, edgy, and stylish avatar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:00 IST

John Corbett ready for 'Sex and the City' reboot, says...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): John Corbett is all for 'Sex and the City' reboot and would love to reprise his former role as Aiden in the revamped version.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:50 IST

Shannen Doherty 'deeply honoured' to guest in 'Riverdale' Luke...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): What could be a better tribute to late actor Luke Perry than casting his longtime friend and actress Shannen Doherty in 'Riverdale' for a tribute episode for the late actor?

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:53 IST

Prince George happily flashes missing teeth in birthday special pictures

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Prince George happily shows off his missing teeth in photos released on social media to mark his 6th birthday on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:05 IST

R Kelly to be taken to New York to face racketeering charges

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): American singer R Kelly has been ordered to transfer to New York for his arraignment on racketeering charges that allege the singer recruited young girls for sexual abuse at concerts across the country, Variety cited Chicago Tribune.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:38 IST

Anupam turns host for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher who has been in New York for the shooting of TV series 'New Amsterdam' was visited by special guests Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor over lunch on Sunday at his place.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:09 IST

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara engaged!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Long-time lovers Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have decided to take their relationship to the next level, the two are now engaged!

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:03 IST

'Spider-Man' star Tony Revolori booted out of Comic-Con party...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Channeling his movie character Flash Thompson, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' actor Tony Revolori climbed up a tree at a Comic-Con bash, following which the actor was booted out of the party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 01:44 IST

100 weeks of Dadar beach cleanup: Esha Gupta participates in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Actor Esha Gupta joined Mumbaikar in their bid to clean the Dadra beach and celebrate the 100th week of Dadar Beach Cleanup programme.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:44 IST

Parineeti celebrates sister Priyanka Chopra's birthday in her own style

New Delhi (India), July 21 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra is making sure that her sister Priyanka Chopra's 37th birthday is the best she's ever had. After the grand celebration in Miami, Priyanka is now rejoicing with friends and family on a yacht trip and her sister's latest social media post is the proof o

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:26 IST

Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades blessed with baby boy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who welcomed their first child recently, a baby boy, headed back home on Sunday with their bundle of joy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:05 IST

Tessa Thompson teases her LGBTQ character from Thor movie

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): During Comic-Con 2019, actor Tessa Thompson, who will be playing the role of Valkyrie in the fourth Thor movie titled 'Thor: Love and Thunder', teased her own character from the upcoming film.

Read More
iocl