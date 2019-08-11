Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Image courtesy: Instagram
Camila Cabello spends quality time with Shawn Mendes and his parents

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 13:55 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello spent some quality with singer Shawn Mendes and his family.
Things are still heating up between the two singers, who continue to spark romance rumours and their latest outing is adding more fuel to the fire. On Friday afternoon, the two were spotted taking a romantic stroll in Brooklyn, New York, reported E! News.
They were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand. The pair also met Mendes' parents, which came a day after his 21st birthday celebration.
For the occasion, the 'Havana' singer kept things fun and casual, wearing an over-sized tie-dye hoodie, which was from Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' tour merch coupled with jeans and white sneakers. While Mendes also opted for a laid-back fit and donned a beige sweater with black jeans and boots.
This wasn't the first family affair, though. Just last month, Cabello and her family were spotted at the 'Stitches' singer's Miami concert. From social media posts, it appeared that the 22-year-old star was the life of the party at her rumoured beau's show.
While the two stars are yet to confirm their relationship, they've been packing on the PDA in recent weeks. In fact, the two singers shared a passionate kiss during Shawn's 21st birthday celebration on Thursday night.
The lavish birthday bash took place at Harriet's Rooftop and Lounger at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. From an Instagram video of the party, the two were spotted making out.
"Shawn held a party last night for his closest group of friends. It was very low key but he did get loose with his friends. Shawn and Camila arrived together holding hands and everyone inside cheered for them as they walked in," a source told E! News of his birthday celebration.
The insider added, "Camila was by his side the majority of the night and they looked really cute together. They took photos together and were on the beer pong table together at one point. Camila also planted a huge kiss on Shawn during the night and it was super cute."
Last month, another insider told E! News "they are going for it without holding back."
"This step in their relationship is exciting for them both. They haven't wanted to be apart at all. It's 24/7 and all out at this point," the source shared at the time.
Although all the signs have pointed out that the two singers are more than friends, Mendes suggested otherwise in a video posted to Twitter by Pop Crave on July 6. In a video taken during a Q and A session with Mendes in Los Angeles, a fan asked him, "Are you dating Camila?" In response, he just shook his head. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:56 IST

