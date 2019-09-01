Camila Cabello teases new music will be inspired by love

Washington D.C [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is taking some inspiration from her current relationship status!

The 22-year-old singer, who has recently been seen packing on the PDA on multiple occasions with fellow singer Shawn Mendes, posted a cryptic video on her Twitter handle on Saturday, which many of her fans have taken as a sign that Cabello will be releasing new music soon.

The Grammy-nominated songstress posted a series of videos speaking about what she knows about love.

In the video titled 'What Do I Know About Love," Cabello delivers a moving speech about the nature of love and how it can be impossible to really know whether you've ever mastered the subject and the struggles surrounding it.

"What do I know about love? Nothing," Cabello, who split from ex Matthew Hussey earlier this year, said at the start of the video as she waxes on about the love lost.

"Where does the love go when it runs out? When does it leave? Why does it die? Do you kill it in one violent blow? Or is it a million unattended, unhealed little cuts and scratches," she said amid clips of herself on the beach and surrounded by nature.

"What do I know about love? Everything," Cabello added seconds later, as she describes the journey that love takes you on.

"It will bring you to your knees if you did it right. What I know for sure about love is that you never come out of it the same," she said.

"I know that when you're in love kissing is everything because words aren't the only way to tell somebody how you feel. I know when you call in love you feel like you're the first and only two people in the world. Every kiss, every touch, every caress is like something you feel nobody has ever felt before," the singer added.

Continuing to hint at new music, the 'Havana singer' went on to update her profile pictures on her social media accounts to an antique-looking image of a picture frame.

Cabello's last album, which was her first as a solo artist since leaving the American girl group Fifth Harmony, was released in January 2018, reported People.

Since the release of the music video for 'Senorita' in June, Cabello and Mendes have been spotted kissing and holding hands in public several times, although they are yet to confirm their relationship.

Most recently, the pair delivered a sensual performance of their hit song 'Senorita' at the MTV Video Music Awards where they teased several kisses. Although the duo didn't lock lips on stage, they did rub noses and walked off the stage together hand-in-hand.

The duo, who first worked together on the 2015 hit 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', sparked romance rumours after releasing their second song 'Senorita' in June. (ANI)

