Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello teases new music will be inspired by love

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:25 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is taking some inspiration from her current relationship status!
The 22-year-old singer, who has recently been seen packing on the PDA on multiple occasions with fellow singer Shawn Mendes, posted a cryptic video on her Twitter handle on Saturday, which many of her fans have taken as a sign that Cabello will be releasing new music soon.
The Grammy-nominated songstress posted a series of videos speaking about what she knows about love.
In the video titled 'What Do I Know About Love," Cabello delivers a moving speech about the nature of love and how it can be impossible to really know whether you've ever mastered the subject and the struggles surrounding it.
"What do I know about love? Nothing," Cabello, who split from ex Matthew Hussey earlier this year, said at the start of the video as she waxes on about the love lost.
"Where does the love go when it runs out? When does it leave? Why does it die? Do you kill it in one violent blow? Or is it a million unattended, unhealed little cuts and scratches," she said amid clips of herself on the beach and surrounded by nature.
"What do I know about love? Everything," Cabello added seconds later, as she describes the journey that love takes you on.
"It will bring you to your knees if you did it right. What I know for sure about love is that you never come out of it the same," she said.
"I know that when you're in love kissing is everything because words aren't the only way to tell somebody how you feel. I know when you call in love you feel like you're the first and only two people in the world. Every kiss, every touch, every caress is like something you feel nobody has ever felt before," the singer added.
Continuing to hint at new music, the 'Havana singer' went on to update her profile pictures on her social media accounts to an antique-looking image of a picture frame.
Cabello's last album, which was her first as a solo artist since leaving the American girl group Fifth Harmony, was released in January 2018, reported People.
Since the release of the music video for 'Senorita' in June, Cabello and Mendes have been spotted kissing and holding hands in public several times, although they are yet to confirm their relationship.
Most recently, the pair delivered a sensual performance of their hit song 'Senorita' at the MTV Video Music Awards where they teased several kisses. Although the duo didn't lock lips on stage, they did rub noses and walked off the stage together hand-in-hand.
The duo, who first worked together on the 2015 hit 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', sparked romance rumours after releasing their second song 'Senorita' in June. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 12:04 IST

Ashley Graham flaunts growing baby bump during vacation with husband

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): American model and television Ashley Graham showed off her baby bump during her Labor Day vacation with husband Justin Ervin.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 12:01 IST

Jennifer Lopez went to this person for marriage advice!

Washington D.C [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): As singer-actor Jennifer Lopez prepares to tie the knot with Alex Rodriguez, she sought marriage advice from none other than Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:20 IST

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling are now married!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer Ellie Goulding tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Caspar Jopling. The Grammy-nominated singer married the art dealer on Saturday in North Yorkshire, England, reported People.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:01 IST

Bhumi Pednekar gets nostalgic as 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' clocks 2 years

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): As Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer romantic comedy-drama 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' clocked 2 years of its release, the former shared throwback pictures to commemorate the special day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 10:31 IST

Selena Gomez gives sneak-peek into making of her new album

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): American pop-singer Selena Gomez who is known to keep mum about her future projects, shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her forthcoming album.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 09:52 IST

Kendall Jenner, others sued for Fyre Festival payments

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Supermodels Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski are among the many celebrities, who are officially sued by a bankruptcy trustee as a result of promoting the infamous Fyre Festival.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 09:36 IST

Amitabh Bachchan wraps up 'Jhund'

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who might be busy with some back to back projects, was clicked at the Mumbai Airport where he was heading to shoot some last shots for his upcoming film 'Jhund.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 09:05 IST

Shawn Mendes hints at being in relationship with Camila Cabello

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes may have just spilled the beans about his rumoured relationship with fellow singer Camila Cabello, hinting for the first time that they are dating.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 08:36 IST

Eva Mendes to return to acting soon!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Good news for all the Eva Mendes fans! The actor, who rose to fame with movies like 'Once Upon A Time In Mexico' and 'Hitch' and was last seen in 2014's 'Lost River', directed by her husband Ryan Gosling, is ready to return to her roots.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:33 IST

Here's Anupam Kher proving that Priyanka, Nick is a much-in-love couple!

New Delhi (India), Aug 31 (ANI): Anupam Kher who was Priyanka Chopra's special invitee to the Jonas brother's 'Happiness Begins' tour concert in New York is totally loving Nick's sweet gesture towards his wife.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:07 IST

Rajkummar, Nushrat's 'Turram Khan' to release on this date

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Rajkummar Rao's birthday, Nushrat Bharucha announced the release date of her upcoming flick 'Turram Khan' with the versatile actor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:42 IST

Joaquin Phoenix reveals he wanted to create something...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix, whose is all prepped for his next outing in and as 'Joker', revealed that with the film he "wanted the freedom to create something that wasn't identifiable".

Read More
iocl