Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Camilia Cabello responds to comment on PDA with Shawn Mendes

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:02 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): American-Cuban singer Camilla Cabello revealed in an interview how she feels about Public Display of Affection (PDA) with her boyfriend and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes.
She was responding to some unpopular opinions on the show, including one from a fan who said, "Public displays of affection on Instagram are too much," reported BBC Radio One's Greg James as cited by US Weekly.
Cabello jokingly replied, "Ouch. Well, I feel personally targeted. I feel personally attacked. Yeah, PDA is terrible. Kissing in public? I don't even...You honestly get kind of desensitized to it. You're like, 'Well, might as well just make out on Instagram!" She added that living her life in the public eye changed the way she felt about PDA.
The singer and her boyfriend Mendes, aren't shy about locking lips everywhere from in public to on camera and even on stage. The couple kissed on stage in Toronto in September while performing their hit single, 'Senorita.'
While the duo performed their song at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, they didn't kiss they still delivered a steamy performance.
The pair has no problem having fun together but Cabello revealed in October that her feelings for Mendes are far from light-hearted. "I really, really love him a lot," she said in a show.
In an interview with 'Rolling Stone', Cabello recalled the beginning of their relationship, "During 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' I really bonded with him as more than a friend," "I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career. I don't think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren't together."
She added that collaborating on "Senorita," which was released in June, reignited that spark.
"An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn't spend as much time together," Cabello said. "Our paths just didn't cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back." (ANI)

