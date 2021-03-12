Cardi B doesn't want Selena Gomez to retire from music

Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): The American music sensation Cardi B reacted to singer-actor Selena Gomez's plan to step away from the music industry.

According to People Magazine, the Grammy-award-winning rapper cannot take Selena Gomez's vacuum space from the music industry after the 'Rare' star hinted at a potential retirement from music to focus on her acting career.

Cardi B doesn't think Selena Gomez "should retire" from music, instead recommends her a "bad bitch era".

"She is such a sweetheart in person," Cardi B wrote about her fellow songstress.

The 28-year-old took to her Twitter and wrote, "I don't think Selena should retire. She makes good music and her fans love her. I think she needs one more Era. An edgy one that no one ever seen her as. I would love to give her some ideas."

"A bad bitch era is needed tho," Cardi gave advice to her 'Taki' collaborator. "A bitch I'm nice sweet girl but I'm a rich bad bitch too."





Addressing her as a sweet person she defended her and said, "Us celebs get picked apart all the time but she is just [too] sweet to go thru that."

"If she wants to leave, leave cause you want [to] not cause of these f--ers," she added.

People Magazine reported that the tweets came after Selena spoke her heart out in an interview and said, "It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously. I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?"



The 'Wolves' star told that according to her 'Lose You to Love Me' was the best song she has ever released, and for some people, it still was not enough.

"I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that, I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it will be different," she added.

"I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music," she concluded.

Selena further clarified that she wanted to spend more time producing and "give myself a real shot at acting." (ANI)

