Cardi B drops official music video of 'WAP' with Megan Thee Stallion

Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): The two powerhouses of rapping, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up together and delivered an on-beat track 'WAP' on Friday.

According to Billboard, this newly dropped single follows Meg's previous 'Savage' remix featuring Beyonce.

The 'I Like It' singer, Cardi B, hopped on to Instagram and shared the link of the official music video of the just-released track.

Alongside a brief clip of the song, the rapper wrote in captions: "WAP Available now on ALL platforms!!"



In the four-minute and 12-second long video, the two hip-hop stars are seen as near-identical twins, pulling off similar hairdos. With the twisted tower of curls, the rappers are seen channelling the 90s glam, with winged eyeliner and glossy lip shades.

The music video is shot at a grand, luxurious mansion with a fountain in the front featuring statuettes. (ANI)

