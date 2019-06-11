Cardi B with daughter Kulture (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Cardi B with daughter Kulture (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Cardi B gets 'emotional' as daughter Kulture turns 11-months

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 21:00 IST

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B got emotional as she shared a picture of her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus who completed 11-months on Tuesday.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "My baby 11 months and I can't handle it. what's wrong with me ? I been emotional all day."
The rapper added that she was fine and just so much in love with her child. "I'm fine,I'm fine ,I'm fine. I'm madly, overly in love with my child. Thanks OFFSET," Cardi wrote.

She also shared a video of baby Kulture holding on to a baby walker on the Instagram story and wrote, "I am emotional today and I can't help it. My baby growing."

Following his wife, rapper Offset also shared an adorable picture with his baby girl and captioned, "MY KULTURE IS GETTING SO BIG. 1 IN A MONTH U BEAUTIFUL. BLESSING FROM GOD. I LOVE YOU."Cardi B in an interview given to E! News earlier, said that her daughter is her 'little best friend'. "She is so fun, she is cool, like, I love her, she's like my little best friend," she said.
She also added that being a working mother is "very challenging," as she initially thought she would hire a nanny, but changed her mind later.
"You're scared to get a nanny because you don't want anybody around them. You cannot just travel with your baby all the time like they get sick," she said.
Cardi B and Offset welcomed their daughter, Kulture, last year on July 11.
The rapper is also stepping her foot in the film industry with 'Hustlers', where she will be seen sharing screen space with singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Constance Wu. The film is scheduled to hit the theatre on September 13. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 21:51 IST

'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' set to release in August in India

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Good news for all fans awaiting the release of Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'. The film will hit theatres in India on August 9 this year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 21:25 IST

Hard-hitting rap 'Shuru Karein Kya' from Ayushmann...

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Just a few days are left to the release of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Article 15' and the makers of the movie dropped their vigorous and hard-hitting rap 'Shuru Karein Kya' on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 19:38 IST

Adnan Sami's Twitter hacked, in same manner as Big B's account defaced

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): The Twitter account of singer Adnan Sami was allegedly hacked on Tuesday by Turkish hackers Ayyildiz Tim, Turkish Cyber Army, the same group responsible for the recent defacement of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 18:01 IST

Leaving baby behind for 'Trooping the Colour' was 'difficult'...

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): As she headed for the annual Trooping the Colour parade, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle experienced a tough time leaving behind her son Archie.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 17:53 IST

Demi Lovato's drug dealer charged for shoplifting, possessing heroin

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): The man who is believed to have supplied singer Demi Lovato drugs that gave her a near-fatal overdose in July last year, is now facing three misdemeanour counts.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 17:00 IST

Lil Xan under probe for pulling a gun on a man

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): American rapper Nicholas Diego Leanos, popularly known as Lil Xan is being investigated for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon on a man.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:11 IST

'Udhal Ho' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Malaal' to be out June 12

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): After 'Aila Re' a song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production 'Malaal', another peppy number 'Udhal Ho' from the same flick is set to be released on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 14:12 IST

Jussie Smollett is back on social media

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): Jussie Smollett, who remained low key after allegedly being attacked by masked men, is back on social media with a message on Pride.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 13:42 IST

Jordan Craig blames ex Tristan Thompson for pregnancy complications

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): Tristan Thompson's ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig blamed the relationship of the basketball player with Khloe Kardashian for her pregnancy complications.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 13:33 IST

John Cena expresses excitement over joining 'Fast & Furious 9'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): John Cena who was recently roped in for the ninth installment of 'Fast and Furious', expressed his excitement over getting behind the wheels and promised to deliver his absolute best performance for his fans.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:57 IST

Sam Rockwell talks to join Clint Eastwood's next drama 'The...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Sam Rockwell is in negotiations to join the cast of Clint Eastwood's upcoming drama 'The Ballad of Richard Jewell'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:39 IST

Joseph Baena congratulates half-sister Katherine Schwarzenegger...

Washington DC [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): Katherine Schwarzenegger's half brother Joseph Baena, who grabbed attention after he was spotted at the gym during his half-sister Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding, now has something sweet to say for his sibling.

Read More
iocl