Cardi B (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Cardi B (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Cardi B has no plans to cook this Thanksgiving

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:08 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): Singer-rapper Cardi B discussed her plans about Thanksgiving and it definitely does not include cooking.
The singer opened up to People magazine in this week's issue about her Thanksgiving plans.
"I'm really excited," the 27-year-old songstress said says of the approaching festive holiday. "I'm going to Atlanta to spend the festival with [my husband] Offset's family."
Asked if she will be pitching in on cooking the meal to which she quickly said, "No. I could help mash up the potatoes, know what I'm sayin'? Y'all want me to peel some vegetables, I'll help you with that!'"
Though the 'I Like It' singer doesn't seem too confident of her culinary abilities, she said she's always willing to bet on herself. "I mean if y'all want me to cook a dish, I'll do it. But I don't guarantee it."
As for the highly sought-after and oft-criticized Thanksgiving staple of macaroni and cheese, "I think I could do a really good mac and cheese," she said, seeming to hint that she has no prior experience executing that feat.
Adding, she said, "I don't play with my mac and cheese either, so I feel like if I'm gonna go in and do it, I'm gonna do it good. But I don't think they're gonna trust me enough." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 21:32 IST

Hindu Jangagruti Samiti urges Censor Board to halt 'Dabangg 3'...

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI): The Maharashtra and Chattisgarh branch of Hindu Janjagruti Samiti has raised concerns over a particular scene in Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Dabangg 3' and has asked the Censor Board to eliminate the sequence as "it hurts religious sentiments".

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:28 IST

'Good Newwz': High-octane party number 'Chandigarh Mein' out!

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI): The first high-octane number 'Chandigarh Mein' from 'Good Newwz' is finally out and it is as stellar as the upcoming film's ensemble cast!

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:06 IST

Jessica Biel calm amid Justin Timberlake's drama with co-star...

Washington D C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): It seems that actor and model Jessica Biel does not want to pay heed to any reports about her husband Justin Timberlake who was spotted outing with co-workers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:53 IST

Makers of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' drop soulful track 'Dilbara' today

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): After making you groove by the party number 'Dheeme Dheeme', the makers of the upcoming comedy-drama 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' dropped the soulful song 'Dilbara' on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:15 IST

Still missed: Abhishek Bachchan remembers grandfather Harivansh...

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI): "It would have been my grandfather's 112th birthday today," said Abhishek Bachchan while remembering late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:25 IST

Elizabeth Banks to direct, star next in 'Invisible Woman'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): American actor Elizabeth Banks has been roped in by Universal Pictures for their upcoming horror film 'Invisible Woman.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 15:03 IST

Michael B. Jordan in talks with Warner Bros to play Superman

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): American actor Michael B. Jordan pitched an idea for a new take on 'Superman' to Warner Bros.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:42 IST

Scarlett Johansson admits she 'mishandled' transgender casting...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): Actor Scarlett Johansson walked down the memory lane and reflected the hard time she experienced when she was widely criticized for defending her choice to play a transgender character.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:45 IST

Scarlet Johanson gets candid on controversial statement on Woodie Allen

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): American actor Scarlet Johansson who has recently received backlash for her controversial statement on the American actor and director Woody Allen, gets candid in an interview.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:22 IST

Dove Cameron shares her tattoo stories

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): American actor Dove Cameron discussed in-depth the tattoos she has on her body. She also divulged the reason behind getting inked and the significance every tattoo holds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:01 IST

Scarlett Johansson says she romanticised marriage with Ryan Reynolds

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): Scarlett Johansson is learning from the mistakes she made in the past after marrying actor Ryan Reynolds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 12:40 IST

Brad Pitt spends time with Alia Shawkat, source says 'they are friends'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): It seems that Brad Pitt is trying to move on in his life after separation from wife Angelina Jolie.

Read More
iocl