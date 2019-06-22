Cardi B (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Cardi B (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Cardi B indicted with new felony charges over 2018 club fight

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 16:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): Cardi B has been indicted on 14 charges, including two felonies for a strip club feud that occurred last year.
According to the Associated Press and as cited by Variety, the rapper will face two felony counts of attempted assault. She had originally only been charged with a crime and her bail plea.
The new indictment includes 14 total charges, including reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy, and harassment.
The 26-year-old pop singer was arrested and turned herself into NYPD (New York City Police Department) after the incident in October last year. The Grammy award singer allegedly became violent and ordered her bodyguards to throw chairs and bottles at two bartenders.
The bartenders who were sisters claimed that the dispute was started by Cardi as she believed that one of them had slept with her husband Offset.
The 'I Like It' singer was also seen throwing an ice bucket at the sisters in a video, reported NBC News and as cited by Variety.
The star has a long list of quarrels, the very famous being that with Nicki Minaj at the Harper's Bazaar Icons Party and with Asia Davies on an episode of "Love and Hip Hop: New York."
Last night the singer won the Songwriter of the Year award at the 32nd annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles.
The rapper is set to appear in the court for a trial on Tuesday. (ANI)

