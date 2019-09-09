Cardi B lashes out at fans for criticising plastic surgery

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): American rapper Cardi B has lashed out at social media followers for throwing shade at people getting plastic surgery.

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to send a message to those "talking s--t" about the surgery.

"Let me tell you somethin': I don't like talkin' s--t about [a] bitch's body because I remember the struggle, baby," she said in a video shared on Instagram.

"I remember when I had no motherf--kin' t-tties, and I remember when I had a fun-size ass. I only come at people about their body when they're talking s--t about me."

She continued to say that there are "a lot of natural bitches" who step out after those who have "gotten their bodies done" and behave like two-faced on social media.

"Y'all going to be like 'Oh, she thinks she all that because she got her body done.' But you ain't going to talk about how you were saying under her comments, 'Oh bitch, don't go to the ocean or you going to kill all the whales with your motherf--kin' plastic ass body bitch,'" she added.

"I bet you aint going to say that."

However, the 'I Like It' singer said that people should be confident about themselves and not criticize other people's looks.

"My sister--she a natural. She got small t-tties. She got a little cute ass. She ain't hating on the next bitch because she knows if she wants it, she could get. So y'all talking s--t about these bitches' bodies because you want it, or what? 'Cause it sounds like you hatin.'" (ANI)

