Jermaine Dupri, Cardi B
Jermaine Dupri, Cardi B

Cardi B lashes out at Jermaine Dupri for 'strippers rapping' comment

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B lashed out at Jermaine Dupri for his recent comments on a show calling female rappers "strippers rapping".
"I can't really say. I feel they're all rapping about the same thing. I don't think they're showing us who's the best rapper. For me, it's like strippers rapping and as far as rap goes I'm not getting who's the best," People quoted Dupri as saying.
His comment came after a show host asked him what he thought about today's female rappers including Cardi, Nicki Minaj and Meghan Thee Stallion.
Dupri added that "at some point" these rappers will have to talk about "other things".
However, Cardi was quick to respond to Dupri's unwelcome comments in a video she posted on Instagram where she is heard saying, "Okay guys I have seen a lot of people saying nowadays female rappers only talk about their p--y and now that Jermaine Dupri brought it up I'm going to say something."
She went on to say, "First of all, I rap about my p--y because she's my best friend and second of all it's because it seems like that's what people want to hear."
Cardi further said when she released songs that were not sexually explicit, she didn't receive a warm response, instead, fans disliked it.
"When I did 'Be Careful' people was talking mad s-- in the beginning like 'What the f-- is this?' 'This is not what I was expecting'," she added.
Cardi also said, "female rappers who rap their asses off who don't talk about their p--y and y'all don't support them."
"So don't blame that on us when y'all not the ones who are supporting them," she lashed out.
She continued in another video shared a few moments later and said that there are a number of rappers including Rhapsody, Oranicuhh, Tierra Whack who do not rap on anything sexual and they don't get the same recognition from the fans.
She added, "I feel we need to put these girls in more magazines and blogs. Radio DJs play these girls."
On the work front, Cardi will be seen in an upcoming crime-comedy drama film 'Hustlers' alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles among others. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:02 IST

Alia Bhatt records song for 'Sadak 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Actress Alia Bhatt who is all set to kick start the second schedule of Mahesh Bhatt directorial 'Sadak 2', recorded the scratch version for a song which will feature in the film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:44 IST

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to cheating allegations levelled against her

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): "Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man," Sonakshi Sinha tweeted in response to the allegations levelled against her by an event organiser, accusing the actor of accepting payment for an event she did not attend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 12:58 IST

R. Kelly arrested on child pornography, other federal charges

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Singer R. Kelly, who has been indicted on state charges of aggravated sexual assault and abuse, on Thursday was arrested on charges related to child pornography and other federal crimes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 12:56 IST

Brad Pitt photobombs 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' co-star...

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Hollywood star Brad Pitt photobombing Margot Robbie during a promotional event dedicated to their upcoming release 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', is the coolest thing you will see on the internet today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 12:45 IST

B-town goes gaga over Hrithik Roshan's performance in 'Super 30'

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Presenting the life and hardships faced by mathematician Anand Kumar, Hrithik Roshan has earned humongous admiration for his flawless performance in 'Super 30'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 12:28 IST

'Rocketman' director Dexter Fletcher in talks to direct third...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): The makers of the third film in the 'Sherlock Holmes' franchise are eyeing 'Rocketman' director Dexter Fletcher to helm the movie.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:56 IST

Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista talk about masculinity, men's...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani who will be seen in Michael Dowse's 'Stuber', revealed that the film talks about masculinity and men's issues amongst other things.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:41 IST

Ram Charan's first Instagram post reveals he is a mama's boy!

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Ram Charan is here to add some heat to your Instagram feed. The actor has finally joined the photo-sharing application.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:28 IST

Here comes Ed Sheeran's brand new album 'No. 6 Collaborations Project'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): After a long wait and much anticipation, Ed Sheeran has finally dropped his latest album 'No. 6 Collaborations Project'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:58 IST

Media, actors must maintain professionalism: Sidharth Malhotra...

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Reacting to the controversy over Kangana Ranaut's spat with a journalist, Sidharth Malhotra opined that the media and actors must maintain a professional relationship.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:22 IST

Mumbai: UP Police visit Sonakshi Sinha's house for inquiry in fraud case

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday visited the Mumbai residence of Sonakshi Sinha in an apparent attempt to reach out to the Bollywood actor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 23:00 IST

Irina Shayk says she "still believes in marriage" after Bradley...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): In her first interview since parting ways with actor Bradley Cooper, supermodel Irina Shayk revealed that she still believes in the institution of marriage and hasn't given up on love.

Read More
iocl