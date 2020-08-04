Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion team up for new single 'WAP'

Washington D.C. [USA], August 4 (ANI): Musicians Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion has announced their new joint single 'WAP' which is set to drop on Friday.

The cover art of the single features the two powerhouses as near-identical twins with their hair intertwined with hoop earrings with 'WAP' written in the middle.

They are seen pulling off the identical hair-dos and equal amounts of extended tongue action.

"Single dropping this Friday! WAP feat. @theestallion #Wap," Cardi B wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, while Stallion wrote, "WAP @iamcardib and The Hot Girl Coach this Friday!!!"

According to Variety, Cardi B's debut album 'Invasion of Privacy,' had arrived in June 2018 and was certified a triple-platinum. (ANI)

