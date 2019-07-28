Cardi B misses baby Kulture's first steps

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B's darling daughter is growing up fast and recently took her first steps. However, the 'Money' singer sadly missed the big moment.

The 'Press' rapper shared the exciting news with her fans on Instagram.

Cardi who was putting on a show said she was doing a meet-and-greet when her sister Hennessy Carolina called her to inform about her little bundle of joy's milestone, reported E! News.

"So, I'm doing a meet and greet, right? And Hennessy calls me with Kulture, and I'm like, 'I'm doing a meet and greet right now, I'm call you guys right back,'" Cardi began her Instagram Story. "Then Offset calls me and I'm like, 'I'm doing a meet and greet babe, call Hennessey, though she's with Kulture.'"

"And he calls her... How he witnessed my baby's first two steps. He always witnesses the good s--t!" she continued.

"My baby starting to walk already," she said. "I can't take it. I can't take it."

Previously, the Grammy-winning rapper couldn't help but gush over her daughter and how similar they are.

"It's crazy how God not only gives you a kid that looks like you but with the same energy and personality," she captioned the picture on Instagram. "I saw my cousin posted this earlier and I thought it was soo funny."

"My baby is naturally hype, slick and funny and ok yea a little attitude too but I'm putting that part on her dad part," she added.

Cardi and husband Offset welcomed their first child together, Kulture, in July 2018. (ANI)

