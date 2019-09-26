Cardi B
Cardi B

Cardi B opens up about being sexually assaulted during magazine photo shoot

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:20 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B, who is known for her unfiltered opinions and candid nature, opened up about being sexually assaulted on the sets of a magazine photoshoot early on in her career.
Not everyone has treated the star with the respect she deserves. While she may be one of the biggest rappers right now, the Grammy-winning artist reflected upon some of the struggles she faced in the industry, reported People.
In the upcoming episode of WE TV'S 'Untold Stories of Hip Hop', the rapper recalled the time she was sexually assaulted. Recounting the horrific incident, the 26-year-old rapper said that she will "never forget" it.
"I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, 'Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?' Then he pulled his d-- out," Cardi told the host Angie Martinez in a clip from the episode.
"I was so f--ing mad, and I was just like, 'This is crazy'," she added.
When the 'I Like It' hitmaker told the magazine owner about the harassment, she said she received a nonchalant response. The rapper also revealed that she abruptly left the shoot.
"I was like, 'You're fucking bugging. You know what? I'm out'. You know what's so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, 'So? And?'," Cardi said.
The 26-year-old rapper compared her disturbing experience to the #MeToo movement, which went viral in October 2017 after a number of sexual abuse allegations were made against film producer Harvey Weinstein. The movement was started by activist Tarana Burke on MySpace in 2006.
"When I see the Me Too movement, there's girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bulls-- s--. It happens, really, every day," she said.
When asked by Martinez if she still faces similar experiences today, Cardi responded, "Oh, hell no. I'll put you on blast on my Instagram ... I'll f--ing violate."
Cardi previously opened up about her experience, telling Cosmopolitan in a 2018 interview, "When I was trying to be a music video vixen, people were like, 'You want to be on the cover of this magazine?' Then they pull their d--s out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, 'So what? You're a ho. It don't matter.'" (ANI)

