Cardi B opens up about her happy marriage to Offset, says 'we've never been stronger'

Washington [US], November 20 (ANI): Celebrity couple and rappers Cardi B and Offset are stronger than ever.

As per People magazine, Cardi B told the hosts of E!'s Daily Pop that she's "happy" she and her husband Offset worked through some of the hardest obstacles in her marriage. Last September, she had briefly filed for divorce.

"We went through some challenges. You have to learn [about] each other better. I feel like I've never been happier," the 29-year-old said.

She added, "I feel like, not even with just with marriage, but our family and unity, the friendship that we have. The 'I have your back, you have my back.' It's never been stronger."

Cardi B then joked that she "ruined it" for what could've been Offset's next girl.

During her Friday appearance on Good Morning America, the rapper said that Offset has been a very "hands-on" father.

The two are proud parents to daughter Kulture Kiari and 2-month old son, whose name has not yet been revealed. The Migos rapper is also dad to daughter Kalea, and sons Kody and Jordan from previous relationships.



"He is definitely hands-on," Cardi B said during the interview.

"Sometimes he just gets too hands on. I be like, 'Listen, I got it. I know what I'm doing, too. This ain't my first rodeo anymore,' " she joked.

Last year, the rap star said she filed for divorce from Offset to teach him a "f--ing lesson."

At the time, the rapper described their marital issues as "regular relationship s--," before admitting that she filed for her divorce to teach him a lesson.

"If I want to go to an extreme to teach a n-- a f--ing lesson and f--ing file for divorce, I could do that," she said. "It's my life. I'm not getting no f--ing abuse."

"If we work things out, we sit down and work things out and I tell a n-- what I don't like and what I want to change when he tells me what he wants me to change what he wants me to stop doing," the rapper added.

Since then, the couple welcomed a second child and have shared sweet moments, including during her recent birthday. In a post, she called him her "romantic gangsta". The Grammy-winning rappers tied the knot in September 2017. (ANI)

