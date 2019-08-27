Cardi B opens up about her role as stripper in upcoming film 'Hustlers'

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): American pop-star Cardi B who is excited about the release of her debut film 'Hustlers', opened up about her time spent on the sets of the film.

The recording artist, sat down with her co-stars of the film on the show Entertainment Tonight in L.A. on Sunday, as reported by Fox News, and spoke about her recent cosmetic surgery and her plans to live up to the legendary status she had garnered during her early days as an exotic dancer.

"You know what? I was really mad because let me tell you something - when I did the movie, I just got my [breasts] done and I got lipo, right? So I was like, 'This is my moment to shine, and I can't shine because I can't climb!'" Cardi told "ET's" Nischelle Turner. "So I was mad. I was like, 'God damn it!'"

The rapper told 'Entertainment Tonight' in June that she received work on her breasts.

"I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause b---- I ain't getting surgery again," she wrote in June.

"But let me tell you I haven't got a headache ever since." (ANI)

