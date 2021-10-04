Cardi B 'proud' of husband Offset as they walk the Balenciaga Show at Paris Fashion Week

Washington [US], October 4 (ANI): Cardi B along with her rapper husband Offset recently attended the Spring/Summer 2022 Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week and the star couple were both dressed head-to-toe in the luxury brand.

According to People magazine, Offset channelled his inner-model and strutted down the runway in a Ready to Wear ensemble. The rapper sported a leather jacket over a hoodie with a plaid button-up tied around his waist.

In an Instagram post, the 'Clout' rapper showed his appreciation for the designer. "Thank you @Balenciaga and @demnagvasalia for allowing me to be a part of your art SS22," he wrote.



Cardi B also posted photos of them to her Instagram, with the caption, "Popped out to s/s 22 @balenciaga show! So proud of my husband @offsetrn who walked the show!"

This isn't the first time Cardi B has been spotted at Paris Fashion Week. Last week, she shut down the red carpet in a jaw-dropping Thierry Mugler gown, shortly after welcoming her second child with Offset.

The Grammy Award winner stunned everyone in a ruby-coloured sequin gown, accompanied by a red cape and statement-making feathers. In true Cardi fashion, she finished off her look with matching pink and red jewels around her neck and on her eyebrows, as per People magazine.

Cardi B had previously turned heads in a custom Mugler look at the 2020 Grammy Awards. (ANI)

