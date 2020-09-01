Cardi B reveals she wanted Lizzo to be in the 'WAP' video

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): American rapper Cardi B recently revealed that she really wanted singer Lizzo to appear in the infamous 'WAP' video.

According to Page Six, the 27-year-old rapper told Hot 97, "I'm cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we've been sending DMs to each other and all that. But she was on vacation and she wasn't in town. I was like, 'Oh my gosh,' because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything."

"It was so important to me to include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds, but are so powerful and influential."

The song and its video, which made headlines when it debuted in August because of its lyrics -- featured Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner, Normani and Doja Cat. (ANI)

