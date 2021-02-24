Cardi B says plastic surgery increased her 'confidence'

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): American rapper Cardi B, who never shies away from speaking her mind, recently revealed how plastic surgery has made her feel 'super confident' as she opened up about her childhood insecurities.

As per People Magazine, the Grammy-winning rapper got candid with fellow musician Mariah Carey as the hitmakers sat down for an honest chat in the latest issue of Interview magazine.

Even though people may have different opinions about her cosmetic procedures, Cardi has been vocal about her plastic surgery experiences. She said that enhancements make her feel her most confident.

The rapper said," Well, I am from New York, right? And New York is a melting pot, especially where I grew up in the Bronx."

She added, "I was really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it is about being thick and having an a-- so young boys would be like, 'Look at your flat a**. You ain't got no t*****s.' And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped."

When Cardi became old enough to work as a dancer in a strip club, she used her earnings to get breast implants, which was the first step toward forgetting about her insecurities.

She said, "When I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy b***s, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone," she said.

But by age 20, enhancing her butt became her next priority. "When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my a** done," Cardi said.



The plastic surgery procedures helped the star feel like the best version of herself. "Then I felt super confident. I feel so vindicated," she said.

The rapper also opened up to Carey about struggling to manage her hair during her adolescence and the mean comments she faced about her look from boys in her neighbourhood.

"I am Trini and I am Dominican, and there is a lot of Dominicans that look a certain type of way. They have soft, pretty, curly hair. When I was younger, I did not really know how to take care of my hair. Growing up, guys would ask me weird questions like, If you are Dominican, why is your hair so nappy?" Cardi said.



She added, "I used to dye my hair, and people used to be like, 'Oh, your hair's so crunchy.' And it would make me feel so weird."

Now, Cardi has learned to make her own at-home hair treatments to keep it her natural mane healthy. "I make my own hair mask and take care of my natural hair, and it makes me feel better, like what people were saying about me isn't true," she said.

She added, "My hair was not bad because it was nappy. My hair was bad because I didn't know how to take care of it."

The rapper certainly oozed confidence in the magazine shoot styled by Kollin Carter and shot by AB+DM. Meanwhile, on the personal front, previously in September, Cardi filed for divorce from her husband and rapper Offset after three years of marriage.

Their split came after accusations of Offset's infidelity resurfaced, but Cardi called off the divorce in October. The duo is proud parents to daughter Kulture. (ANI)

