Cardi B sets a record, stays 18 weeks atop R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B has set a record as she maintained the No. 1 spot for the longest time among females, on the 'R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay' chart. The chart was started in the year 1993.

Cardi B's latest track 'Please Me' with Bruno Mars ruled the chart for nine straight weeks after the rapper's 'Money' took over. The two songs altogether makes the 'Taki Taki' rapper's stay on the chart for a consecutive 18 weeks, reports Billboard.

This latest record by Cardi B outperforms' Alicia Keys 17-week stay at the No.1 position in 2007-08 on the chart. Keys topped the chart with her song 'No One' which stayed for 10 weeks and 'Like You'll Never See Me Again' for seven weeks.

Cardi B's 18-week record has a tie with Lil Wayne's two features he made on Kelly Rowland's 'Motivation' and DJ Khaled's 'I'm on One'.

Both Cardi B and Wayne are walking on the path set by American singer Miguel whose song 'Adorn' has a record of staying for 22 weeks consecutively on the chart.

For Cardi to break Miguel's record, she needs to cross Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. (ANI)