Cardi B
Cardi B slams haters who question whether she writes her own songs

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 14:47 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 7 (ANI): American rapper Cardi B, who never shies away from speaking her mind, slammed haters who think she doesn't write her own songs.
Setting the record straight for once and for all, Cardi took to her Twitter handle to address the haters with a powerful message.
Speaking her unfiltered mind, Cardi said, "Because I do write a lot of my s--t that's the thing."
"Yes just like every other artist I do have a couple writer that help with hooks but I wrote plenty of songs on my album specially my mixtape .Ya just flip s--t and ya want to believe the f--k s--t so bad but EAT IT UP B---H," she added.

The 26-year-old rapper has gone through a lot of struggles to get where she is now, and she isn't about to stop. Cardi recently dropped her latest single 'Press' and is expected to release her second studio album later this year.
She also has plenty of performances lined up, including one at the 2019 BET Awards, which will be hosted by Regina Hall. Cardi has the most number of nominations, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year and Album of the Year at the award ceremony, reported E! News.
The rapper's fans are eager to see her return to the stage after she postponed several concerts in order to "focus on recovering and healing" from plastic surgery.
"Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work, she didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctors orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May," her rep had explained in a statement.
The rapper shared with her fans on May 1 that she got a second breast augmentation after her daughter Kulture was born.
In an effort to be honest with her fans, the 26-year-old rapper plans on sharing more about the weight-loss process, which, she said, took months.
Speaking about the overall result, the artist had earlier shared that she is enjoying the slimmer figure she has attained now.
On the work front, Cardi is soon going to make her film debut with an upcoming drama titled 'Hustlers' alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Lili Reinhart. 'Hustlers' is slated to release on September 13, 2019. (ANI)

