Kulture and Cardi B (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Cardi B wishes daughter Kulture on her birthday in an adorable post

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 22:29 IST

Washington D.C.[USA], July 10 (ANI): Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B just felt emotional when her daughter Kulture whom she shares with Offset, turned 1 today.
The star took to Instagram around midnight and shared a picture of the mother-daughter duo enjoying a late-night sweet treat.
The click showed the birthday girl sitting next to a tray of cupcakes and rubbing a bit of frosting on her mother's face. The birthday girl--who topped off her skirt and T-shirt ensemble with a big white bow--also received a bunch of balloons.
"A little quick 12 o clock turn up," Cardi captioned the photo along with a few weary face emojis. "my baaaaaaaaaaaybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.....Ok, goodbye," the rapper captioned the picture on Instagram.

It's just hard to believe that it's been a year since the singer welcomed their bundle of joy into the world. As fans will recall, Cardi kept her pregnancy hidden from the public for quite some time. While her admirers had suspected a baby was on the way for months, it wasn't until Cardi revealed her baby bump on Saturday Night Live and as cited by E-News that these rumoured were confirmed, reported by E-News.
"She is so fun. She is so cool. Like, I love her. She's like my little best friend," Cardi told E! News in April. "She just makes the gloomiest days, like, sunshine. I love it. It's like a slice of heaven."
Initially, the superstar did not share pictures of her little one on social media. However, the proud parents have now started sharing adorable with the public. In fact, Offset included his daughter in the cover art for his album Father of 4. (ANI)

