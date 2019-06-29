Cardi B's bid to trademark her catchphrase 'Okurrr' turned down

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Government officials have denied permission to American rapper Cardi B to trademark her famous catchphrase 'Okurrr'.

The 'I Like It' rapper applied for trademark three months ago for merchandising purpose. The request was denied because it was more common than she thought, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

In the official papers, U.S. Patent and Trademark officials (USPT) said that Cardi's phrase was considered a "widely-used commonplace expression," after learning that the Kardashian family, as well as Cardi's fans, had used 'Okurrr' over the years, reported People.

The USPT officials explained that Cardi's famous saying "does not function as a trademark or service mark to indicate the source of applicant's goods and/or services" and that it does not stand apart from other similar marks.

Cardi filed the trademark request for two versions of 'Okurrr' -- spelt with 3 R's and 2 R's -- on March 11.

The rapper planned to plaster the phrase on paper goods and also intended for 'Okurrr' to be featured on a clothing line. (ANI)

