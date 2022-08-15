Carlos Santana returns to stage after collapsing during performance last month

Washington [US], August 15 (ANI): Legendary veteran guitarist Carlos Santana, after a scary collapse last month at one of his concerts, is back to business as usual.

According to Fox News, on July 5, Santana fell on stage while performing in Michigan. He was treated by medics after passing out and was eventually removed, but not before waving to a crowd of fans, as per a fan video. Reportedly, he was affected by the extreme heat in Michigan.

Santana reposted a message shared by his wife, fellow musician Cindy Blackman, where she explained, "it was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights so that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue."



He and his band, who are touring with Earth, Wind & Fire, had six shows postponed due to health concerns. Santana resumed his tour in Connecticut this past Friday.

Prior to his return to the big stage, the rocker was spotted out in New York City looking jovial and no worse for wear reported Fox News.

Santana is no stranger to medical emergencies. Last December, Santana underwent what his management described as an "unscheduled" heart procedure that caused the postponement of that month's residency in Las Vegas. However, he resumed the residency the following month and in late March launched another North American tour that has continued ever since.

The tour with Earth, Wind & Fire is scheduled to continue through the end of August. Just two weeks later, the musician is slated to resume his longstanding residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas through the end of September before resuming for two more weeks in November, as per Variety.


