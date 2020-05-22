Carly Rae Jepsen sizzles on cover of new surprise record 'Dedicated Side B'

Washington D.C. [USA], May 22 (ANI): Canadian singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen dropped a new album 'Dedicated Side B' on Thursday (local time) and is delivering a little sizzle with her latest offering.

According to Fox News, the 34-year-old put out a surprise album that sent her fans into a frenzy, and in one of the visuals, she is seen donning a pair of white flowy high-waist slacks as she posed topless.



Jepsen captioned the grey-and-white snap on Instagram, "New tunes for your blues. If this helps in any small way - I'm relieved. Sending you all my love and sharing dis damn side B I've been storing in my cheeks."

The 'I Really Like You' songstress' new album titled 'Dedicated Side B' serves as her follow-up to "Dedicated," which was released last year.

"So happy Dedicated Side B is OUT! Thank you lovelies for the immense support already!" she exclaimed in a separate Instagram post.

Jepsen added of a receipt which features the list of songs on her record and their run times, "How cool is this from @albumreceipts!?"



Jepsen is no stranger to putting out multiple volumes of albums.

In 2015, she dropped 'Emotion,' which she doubled-back with 'Emotion: Side B.' (ANI)

