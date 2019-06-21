Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood opens up about life after three miscarriages

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 14:28 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): American singer Carrie Underwood, who suffered from three miscarriages in less than two years, opened about her journey and mental trauma that she went through.
According to Fox News, the 36-year-old who recently gave birth to her second son with hockey player Mike Fisher, spoke about her miscarriage while trying for a second child.
In the interview, the star revealed that she kept this information zip sealed because she didn't give people a perception that she was complaining despite all the positive blessings in her life.
"I've always wanted to be a good daughter to my parents but also to God and not complain, because we are beyond blessed," she told People.
"I get to do what I love, I have an incredible family. I have Mike, I have Isaiah, I have great parents. I have all of these amazing people around me, and I don't want to complain, ever," she concluded.
However, the singer revealed that the incident of her miscarriage forced her to question her relationship with God and she had to beg for a second child after her three-year-old son Isaiah.
"But the miscarriages made me get real with God and say, 'Okay, I'm kind of giving up a little bit. If this isn't meant to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I'll understand why,'" Underwood said.
Now, after witnessing the little bundle of joy in her life, the singer has now renewed confidence in her life and she believes that come what may she is ready for any challenge that will come her way.
"There is a thing about motherhood that makes you feel like, 'Okay, if I can do that, I can do anything,'" she explained. "And I feel like I'm a little older, a little wiser. This isn't my first rodeo." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 23:14 IST

'Riverdale' to honour Luke Perry

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Iconic actor Luke Perry, known for 'Beverly Hills 90210' will receive a final farewell from his famous show, 'Riverdale.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 22:58 IST

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher respond to split report in a funny way

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Hollywood actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis responded in the most humorous way to a story published in a tabloid, claiming that the couple has broken up.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 22:03 IST

Royal couples part ways from their shared charity

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Royal couples Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince William, Kate Middleton have parted ways from The Royal Foundation, which was their joint charity, on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:20 IST

Feature film planned on topless activist group - Femen

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Director-producer Darya Zhuk's next project is on the feminist protest group, Femen, famous for their topless protests.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:17 IST

Jennifer Lawrence found her soul mate in fiance Cooke Maroney: Source

Washington [USA], June 20 (ANI): Cooke Maroney is the ideal mate for Jennifer Lawrence, a source said about the couple who got engaged in February.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 19:36 IST

'Annabelle Comes Home' cast reveal about horror movies that...

Washington D.C, [USA], June 20 (ANI): While the star cast of the upcoming horror film 'Annabelle Comes Home' gears up to haunt the moviegoers this summer, they recently revealed about the films that sent chills down their spine.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 19:17 IST

Hrithik Roshan's family torturing Sunaina, alleges Kangana's sister

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): After making some shocking allegations against Hrithik Roshan's family on Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Thursday alleged the family was torturing Sunaina (Hrithik's sister). She also claimed that Sunaina's number was not reachable and that sh

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 19:03 IST

'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' synonymous with me and my career: Akshay

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Known for its sensuous dance moves and romantic lyrics, the 90s hit number 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from 'Mohra' is surely a delight to watch even today. Making a revelation about the song, Akshay Kumar, who featured in the track alongside Raveena Tandon, said that the

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:42 IST

Singer Freddie Mercury's previously unreleased music video out!

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): And the show must go on. A previously unreleased version of late and legendary singer Freddie Mercury's song titled 'Time' has been released.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 17:22 IST

WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman sends legal notice...

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman has sent a notice to Ranveer Singh for apparently using his catchphrase 'Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat', in a twisted manner.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 16:01 IST

Angelina Jolie speaks about pain of refugees

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Today on World Refugee Day, Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has shared her thoughts on ways to help refugees around the world and improve their lives.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 15:58 IST

'Arjun Patiala' trailer out now, seems like a laugh riot

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): The trailer of upcoming comic drama 'Arjun Patiala' is out now and is sure to leave viewers in splits.

Read More
iocl