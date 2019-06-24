Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher (image courtesy: Instagram)
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher (image courtesy: Instagram)

Carrie Underwood posts hilarious video of her baby bawling after listening to hubby sing

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 19:42 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): American singer Carrie Underwood has shared a hilarious video of singer and husband Mike Fisher going all out to impress their 5-month-old baby with his singing.
According to Fox News, the singer uploaded the endearing video on Instagram on Sunday, in which her five-month-old son Jacob is seen hysterically crying as Fisher tried his best to sing Vince Gill's "I Still Believe in You' song.
Fisher, the former NHL player, was seen attempting to imitate Gill, one of country music's greatest male voices.
The moment Underwood sang a verse; the baby turned his head and looked on in complete silence. Fisher tried three times to sing to the baby, and each time, Jacob cried.
Every time the 'Love Wins' singer belted a verse, the baby sat quietly and took it all in.
Underwood playfully captioned the video: "Everyone's a critic."
Backing his talent of singing, Fisher was quick enough to comment on the video and wrote, "The real reason is he was hungry and wanted your food. Not my singing."
As soon as the singer uploaded the video, several stars chipped in with their comments.
Justin Timberlake wrote, "This is the greatest thing I've seen all year."
Kimberly Williams-Paisley wrote, "Oh my gosh I'm dying."
American singer Lori McKenna wrote, "Oh my GOD. I've watched this 1000 times." (ANI)

