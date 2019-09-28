Celebrities shower wishes on 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar on 90th birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): Music sensation Lata Mangeshkar has been the playback voice behind a number of artistes in the Bollywood industry and to wish her on her 90th birthday, scores of celebrities showered love and praises on the "unforgettable voice of India."

From veteran actor Anil Kapoor to composer AR Rahman, everyone took to social media to extend wishes to the singer.

"Happy Birthday, Lata Mangeshkar ji, you will forever remain the unmatchable & unforgettable voice of India. Thank you for all the melodies & memories!" Anil tweeted.



Lata's sister Asha Bhosle, also a playback singer, tweeted an old throwback picture of the two with a shot yet beautiful message, "For me, every day is special with Didi."



Actor Rishi Kapoor, who returned to India a few days back from New York, shared a happy picture of his family posing with the legend and tweeted, "Wish you a very Happy Birthday-our best wishes from the family to you dearest Lata ji. Utmost respect, love and regards!"



Actor-turned politician Hema Malini not only wished her a healthy and happy birthday, but also called her an "inspiration".

"Lata didi's bday! God bless her with many more healthy years! She has brot me much joy & is an inspiration for me as she is for millions," Hema tweeted.

The two have shared a "special equation" for many years and the 'Sholay' actors call it an "honour to be associated" with Lata, she added in her tweet.



Legendary actor Dharmendra put out a video message on social media to wish the singing sensation through a poem.

"You make us happy, whenever I am sad I listen to your song - 'Agar mujse mohabbat hai, mujhe sab apne gham de do,'" he said in the clip.

"Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar ji. Lambi umr ho aap ki aap Khush rahen sehatmand rahen," the 83-year old tweeted.

Happy Birthday ?? @mangeshkarlata ji Lambi umr ho aap ki aap Khush rahen sehatmand rahen ???????????? pic.twitter.com/EA3ylmL4mf — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 28, 2019



Music composer AR Rahman also tweeted, "Huge respect and love for what you have given us...Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar ji."



Esha Deol, Urmila Matondkar, and Madhur Bhandarkar among others also wished the Bharat Ratna.

Born on September 28, 1929, singer and occasional music composer Lata Mangeshkar is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in the country.

The recipient of three National Film Awards, 12 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards and many more, Mangeshkar began her career in 1942. Her career spans over seven decades. (ANI)