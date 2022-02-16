Celebs visit Bappi Lahiri's residence to pay their respects

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): As the legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away, several big names from the entertainment industry visited his Mumbai residence to pay their last respects.

On Wednesday, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, actor Padmini Kolhapure and singers Shaan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya were among those who visited Bappi Da's home to offer their condolences to his family.









Composer Lalit Pandit, lyricist Sameer Anjaab and Sophie Choudhary also visited Lahiri's family.



At Bappi Da's residence, for visitors to pay their last tributes, his lifeless body has been placed inside a glass casket that's adorned with red, yellow and white flowers.



Earlier in the day, Kajol with his mother Tanuja also visited Bappi Lahiri's residence.

Apart from the visitors, several celebrities including Shreya Ghoshal, Ranveer Singh, Kareen Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut among many others shared heartfelt tribute messages for the late singer on social media.

For the unversed, Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. His doctor Deepak Namjoshi informed that the hitmaker died on Tuesday night due to obstructive sleep apnea.

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said.

The cremation ceremony of singer Bappi Lahiri will take place on Thursday morning, his family confirmed. (ANI)

